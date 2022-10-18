NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Nationally renowned criminologist Danielle Slakoff, Ph.D., will discuss her work on the relationship between the media, intimate partner violence, and identity during a presentation hosted by Niagara University’s Office of Violence Prevention and Education on Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. in the Russell Salvatore Dining Commons on the NU campus. The presentation is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Danielle Slakoff, Ph.D.

Slakoff, an assistant professor of criminal justice at California State University, Sacramento, will examine the Gabby Petito case through the lenses of the “Missing White Woman Syndrome” and intimate partner homicide. Her research, which focuses on media representations of women and girl victim and perpetrators, intimate partner violence, and race/ethnicity, can be found in journals such as Violence Against Women, Feminist Criminology, and Race and Justice. She has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Time Magazine, and on the nationally syndicated “Tamron Hall Show.”

To register, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/369d8633/GtKSCv3ivUCLwWwa4gvvsg?u=https://bit.ly/3UK5i3f or call 716.286.8105.

Niagara University’s Office of Violence Prevention & Education is a grant program funded by the Department of Justice. The Campus Program was created to assist colleges and universities in building effective, comprehensive responses to sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking for students, staff and faculty.