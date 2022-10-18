LOADING

St. Mary’s recognizes good character and kind virtue

wnycatholic October 18, 2022
SWORMVILLE — On Friday Oct. 14, students of St. Mary School in Swormville let their virtue and character shine. 

Kari Buchinger, deputy superintendent of Catholic schools, is welcomed to St. Mary School in Swormville by Amelia Bocketti, who received the Diocesan Character Award for Welcoming. The school held an awards ceremony to congratulate Amelia and students who received the school’s Virtue Award. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary School)

After the weekly school Mass, Kari Buchinger, deputy superintendent of Catholic schools, presented eighth-grader Amelia Bocketti with the Diocesan Character Award for Welcoming.

The Diocese of Buffalo has launched a new Character Education program this fall to educate and celebrate one virtue each month across all Catholic schools. As author Jessica Lahey says, “Character is the ‘X factor’ that experts in parenting and education have deemed integral to success.” Welcoming was September’s character.

Principal Tris D’Angelo and Pastor Father Bryan Zielenieski also presented St. Mary’s own Monthly Virtue Awards for Respect to students at each grade level. 

Students at all grade levels of St. Mary School in Swormville, show they know the meaning of Respect as they display the school’s Virtue Awards. Each month the school focuses on a differnt virtue and awards the students who best display that trait. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary School)

Principal D’Angelo shared that respect of others is an important component to the character trait of being welcome.

