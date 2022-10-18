St. Mary’s recognizes good character and kind virtue
SWORMVILLE — On Friday Oct. 14, students of St. Mary School in Swormville let their virtue and character shine.
After the weekly school Mass, Kari Buchinger, deputy superintendent of Catholic schools, presented eighth-grader Amelia Bocketti with the Diocesan Character Award for Welcoming.
The Diocese of Buffalo has launched a new Character Education program this fall to educate and celebrate one virtue each month across all Catholic schools. As author Jessica Lahey says, “Character is the ‘X factor’ that experts in parenting and education have deemed integral to success.” Welcoming was September’s character.
Principal Tris D’Angelo and Pastor Father Bryan Zielenieski also presented St. Mary’s own Monthly Virtue Awards for Respect to students at each grade level.
Principal D’Angelo shared that respect of others is an important component to the character trait of being welcome.