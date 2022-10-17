Bishop Michael W. Fisher has appointed Father James Kirkpatrick Jr. as the temporary parish administrator of St. John de LaSalle Parish in Niagara Falls, effective Nov. 7. This is in addition to his current responsibilities as pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in North Tonawanda.

Father James Kirkpatrick Jr.

Bishop Fisher has also approved the following diaconal assignments for Families of Parishes:

Assigned to South Buffalo family of St. Teresa, St. Martin of Tours, St. Thomas Aquinas and Our Lady of Charity are: Deacon Robert Dobmeier, with a ministry of charity to Counseling Center for the Diocese of Buffalo; Deacon Daniel Denecke, with a ministry of charity to Nursing Homes in East Aurora for Communion visits; and Deacon Timothy Maloney, with a ministry of charity to Outreach Mission to South Buffalo Community.

Assigned to the Lancaster family of Our Lady of Pompeii, Sacred Heart of Jesus Shrine, St. Martha, St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, St. Phillip the Apostle and St. Mary of the Assumption are: Deacon David Rotterman, with a ministry of charity to Elderwood Nursing Facility; Deacon John Owczarczak, with a ministry of charity to Greenfield Health and Rehab; Deacon James Trzaska, with a ministry of charity to Asbury Point, Getzville; and Deacon Matthew Hens, with a ministry of charity to Wyoming Correctional Facility.

Assigned to the Lockport family of Immaculate Conception, St. John the Baptist, All Saints and St. Brendan on the Lake is Deacon Howard Morgan, with a ministry of charity to Diaconate Formation Program.

Assigned to the Eastern Rural Roman Catholic Community of St. Isadore, St. Michael and Mary Immaculate parishes is Deacon Mark Kehl, with a ministry of charity as director for Spiritual Life Visitors at Warsaw Hospital.

Assigned to the Family of Ellicotville/Salamanca, Holy Name of Mary, St. Philomena and Our Lady of Peace is

Deacon Mark Hooper, with a ministry of charity to Marriage Preparation with the Office of Pastoral Ministry

Assigned to the North Buffalo family of St. Margaret, Holy Spirit, St. Mark, St. Rose of Lima, Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and All Saints are Deacon Timothy Haley, with a ministry of charity to Outreach Mission in the North Buffalo Community; and Deacon Timothy Chriswell, with a ministry of charity to Spiritual Directors Institute, Loyola Hall, Canisius College.