LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life

Second annual Cultural Diversity Celebration to take place Oct. 14

wnycatholic July 14, 2022
Share

The diocesan African Commission, African American Commission and Hispanic/Latino Commission invite everyone to join the second annual Cultural Diversity Celebration.

“An Enchanted Evening With The Stars” will take place Friday, Oct. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.

Tickets are $50 and includes dinner, dancing and a cash bar, as well as theme baskets and a 50/50 raffle.

Please reserve your tickets by Friday, Sept. 23. Tickets are presale only, no sales at the door.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Yoharis Montanez at ext. 2212 or ymontanez@buffalodiocese.org for more information.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Several virtual events highlight Black History Month
wnycatholic February 11, 2022
MLK would want us to act against injustices in our den
Patrick J. Buechi January 18, 2022
Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver reboot Court and Council 94 in diocese
Patrick J. Buechi January 11, 2022
Diocesan Cultural Diversity Celebration comes with surprises
Patrick J. Buechi October 18, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Several virtual events highlight Black History Month
MLK would want us to act against injustices in our den
Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver reboot Court and Council 94 in diocese
Diocesan Cultural Diversity Celebration comes with surprises
@Western New York Catholic 2020