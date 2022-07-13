NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Father James J. Maher, CM, president of Niagara University, has appointed Duleep C. Deosthale, Ph.D. as the vice president of international relations. Deosthale is a recognized international educator and administrator with more than 25 years of experience in leadership, study abroad, student recruitment, and fundraising.

Duleep C. Deosthale, Ph.D.

“As a university, we have had good success in strengthening our international relations work over the past several years, and we are incredibly pleased to have Dr. Deosthale join the Niagara University community and take leadership of these critical initiatives in Lewiston, and at our campus in Vaughan, Ontario,” said the Father Maher. “His experience in establishing programs abroad, strengthening international student enrollment and in enhancing a culture of internationalization on campus will be critical for Niagara’s continued success in cultivating a diverse and international environment.”

Deosthale comes to Niagara University from New York City, where he served as senior consultant at The Thinkubator and, in addition, was chair of the academic board at KEI Study Abroad. In his role as vice president for international relations, he will work to implement the best practices in comprehensive internationalization, including student and scholar mobility, as well as strengthen Niagara’s study abroad and exchange partnerships and linkages.

In addition to his work as a senior-level administrator, Deosthale has experience as a member of faculty, with proven experience in university teaching, student affairs, academic governance, program design, curriculum development, evaluation and assessment, and as an entrepreneur who co-founded a successful Silicon Valley-funded startup, Admission Table, which was acquired in 2018.

“Understanding the continually changing international landscape, one of the key objectives of the university’s strategic plan is to provide students with a values-based learning environment designed to graduate global citizens,” continued Father Maher. “Dr. Deosthale’s experience will further allow Niagara to cultivate a diverse and international environment, which focuses on campus climate, research and curriculum that build partnerships, opportunities for enrollment and exchange, and strength in preparing global leaders.”

Deosthale holds a B.A./M.A. from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, India. He also has an M.A. degree from Indiana State University, and a Ph.D. in Spanish literature from the University of California, Los Angeles. In 2016, he received the European Association for International Education President’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to International Education. He is also the recipient of the 2008 Timothy Rutenber Award for Outstanding Contribution to International Education from the Association of International Education Administrators, and the “Innovator of the Year,” Campus Technology (National Publication) for the “iPod” technology in education abroad initiative.