The Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary – Court 94 wishes to establish a Junior Daughter’s division. Girls ages 7-18 are invited to a meet and greet with members of the local court of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary on Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Parish, 555 Northampton St., Buffalo.

Interested people can also participate via Zoom with the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7045696078?pwd=zZhmzLsWI7f89SWYO1s6qWYgqDqht9.1

Use the ID number 704 569 6078 and passcode Peace.

The mission of the Junior Daughters is to promote and enhance the spiritual and social well-being of all its members. The Junior Daughters as well as theJunior Knights strive to build good character and develop leadership skills. The national organization has been recognized in many media stories and publications for service, leadership and accomplishments by church and civic institutions.

The Junior Divisions of the Knights of Peter Claver offer opportunities for youth to serve their church and communities, learn valuable life skills, and grow in many areas including spiritual, educational, leadership and travel.

The organization provides scholarship opportunities, workshops, local and national conferences, and competitions, as well as banquets, cotillions, picnics, and round table gatherings.

In 1930, the Knights of St. Peter Claver established the Junior Daughters Division. With strong support of the Church throughout the years, the order now has over 700 units throughout the United States and one in Colombia, South America. Headquartered in New Orleans, the order is comprised of over 18,000 Catholic family members. We continue our expansion efforts welcoming all Catholics to join. The order is a member of the International Alliance Catholic Knights.

Please call or text Toni Goins-Singletary, Junior Daughter counselor, at 716-247-2743 to RSVP and to obtain additional information.