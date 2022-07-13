LOADING

Bishop Timon is excited to be part of second annual Give 716Day

Patrick J. Buechi July 13, 2022
Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School is delighted to be participating in this year’s Give 716Day, a collaborative effort between the Buffalo Bills Foundation and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

The first-ever Give 716 event was launched last year to raise money and awareness for hundreds of local charities over the course of one epic fundraising day. In 2021, 7,334 donors gave more than $1.1 million in 28 hours. This year, the foundations are setting their sights even higher. 

The fundraising drive is live on July 14 at 7:16 p.m. and ends on July 16, 2022 at 7:16 a.m.

Watch for specific POWER HOURS below where your donation has more impact as well as offers for you from Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and former Buffalo Sabre Rick Jenerette.

The first 3,000 donors who give $71.60 or more will receive a special Buffalo T-shirt.

