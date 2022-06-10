Father Richard M. Cahill, former teacher at Bishop Tuner High School and longtime pastor at St. Stephen Parish on Grand Island, died in Clearwater, Florida over the weekend of June 4-5, 2022.

Born May 26, 1930, the son of David J. and Julia C. Cahill attended school near his Niagara Falls home, graduating from Niagara Falls High School in 1948 before attending Niagara University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He would later go on to SUNY at Buffalo to earn a master’s degree in teaching of Mathematics. He also attended Notre Dame University and Canisius College.

Father Cahill served in the Army Infantry from 1952-1954 before entering Christ the King Seminary at St. Bonaventure.

He was ordained March 1, 1958 at St. Joseph’s New Cathedral by Bishop Joseph A. Burke. After a year as weekend associate at St. Paul’s in Kenmore and a year as administrator of St. Jude in Sardinia, Msgr. Cahill began a 24-year career as math teacher at Bishop Tuner High School. During those years he also served as weekend associate of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Buffalo, All Saints in Buffalo, Infant of Prague in Cheektowaga, St. Barnabas in Depew, St. Mark’s in Buffalo, St. Mary Magdalene in Buffalo, St. Stephen on Grand Island, St. Agnes in Buffalo, and again at Immaculate Heart of Mary.

He also had brief assignments at Blessed Sacrament in Delevan, St. Isidore in East Otto, Holy Name of Jesus in Buffalo, St. Mary in Swormville, St. John the Evangelist in Buffalo, and Infant of Prague in Cheektowaga.

He was named pastor of St. Stephen’s on Grand Island in 1985. He retired in 2000.

He had served on the Priests Council, Priests Personnel Board, Diocesan Finance Committee. He was also a member of the Association of Mathematics Teachers in New York State.

Funeral services were held in Florida. A memorial service will be held in Buffalo at a future date.