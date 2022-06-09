Proclaiming it a joyful day for the Church, Bishop Michael W. Fisher opened remarks during his homily during the Mass for the Ordination to the Holy Order of Deacon. Jeffrey Donovan became a transitional deacon in the diocese during the Mass at OLV National Shrine & Basilica on May 27.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher holds the hands of Jeffrey Donovan in prayer as Donovan is ordained a transitional deacon at OLV National Shrine & Basilica in Lackawanna. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

Bishop Fisher thanked Msgr. David LiPuma, pastor of OLV, for opening the basilica for the ordination of Deacon Donovan. A large contingent in the church listened in as the bishop explained that the new deacon should also celebrate the joy that the Lord wants for him.

Following an invocation to prayer for the recent tragedy on Buffalo’s East Side, Bishop Fisher touched on the first reading from Jeremiah where the Lord calls on Jeremiah to be “a prophet to the nations I appointed you.”

Although reluctant, Jeremiah who wanted to run from this, as we often do when faced with a difficult task, embraced God’s command to service.

Much like Jeremiah, deacons are also called to serve, explained Bishop Fisher.

“Welcome to those also called to be a servant to all,” said Bishop Fisher. “Serve to serve and serve to be a servant.”

The bishop outlined the needs in the diocese where deacons may serve, he focused on service to youth, as well as the many organizations dedicated to assisting the needs of the less fortunate like the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

He also explained that historically, deacons serve as the eyes and the ears of the bishop.

On June 4, Deacon Donovan served as deacon of the Word for the ordination of Joseph Franz and Joseph Tokasz to the priesthood at St. Joseph Cathedral.