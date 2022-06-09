Sister Barbara Stafford, a Sister of St. Joseph for 66 years, died May 1, 2022, at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence in Clarence, after a lengthy period of poor health. She was 85.

Born in Buffalo April 21, 1937, to Clarence and Magdalen (Gallager) Stafford, Sister Barbara entered the community in September 1955 and pronounced her final vows in August 1963, taking the name Sister Marietta. She received a bachelor of science degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College (now Medaille) in 1962 and continued studying at both Medaille and SUNY at Buffalo.

Sister excelled in multiple careers. She taught first grade for 10 years at city and suburban schools. She was receptionist and information clerk at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in 1982 and then became secretary/receptionist/office manager at the Center for Justice 1983-1993. She later ministered as a home companion aide for 12 years.

Moving to the Sisters Residence in 2005, Sister assisted as a driver and administrative aide until her retirement in 2012.

Sister is survived by her brother Clarence “Buzz” Stafford and her sisters Brenda Hutzler and Catherine “Cassie” Haak.

A funeral Mass was offered May 10 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence.