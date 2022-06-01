The Viddy Awards announced early deadline winners for the 2022 international awards competition recognizing outstanding achievement in video and digital production skills. There are expected to be over 2,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and many other countries in the 2022 competition.

Notre Dame Academy, a Catholic Elementary school in South Buffalo, is the proud winner of a Gold Viddy Award. “The Land of NDA, a Fairy Tale” written by Lauren Miller’s pre-K 4 class, was entered in the Short Form Web Video – Student Production category. Each student in Mrs. Miller’s class added their own sentence creating this fairy tale. The voice over was recorded by Connor, a fifth-grade student, and the eighth-grade class, under the direction of music teacher Lawrence Rizzuto composed the score using Garage Band. The graphics were created by NDA’s marketing director. With the help of Our Lady Media, the production club for Notre Dame Academy, this short video was created for the school website and to promote the pre-K 4 program at Notre Dame Academy.

“We are so excited to win a Viddy Award,” commented Jenniffer Maslakowski, principal at Notre Dame Academy. “It is so wonderful to see how creative our students are and how well they work together. I am proud of our Notre Dame Academy students, faculty and staff, and hope to continue to celebrate the arts at NDA as we continue to grow the Our Lady Media production club.”

The Viddy Awards, formerly the Videographer Awards, is one of the most coveted awards in the video industry. Since 1994, thousands of production and communication professionals have entered their best and most creative work. The goal of the Viddy Awards is to identify and recognize the video artisans who excel in the scope of their own environment. Winners range from network news operations to local cable access, from large production companies to freelancers, and from international advertising agencies to student producers.

The winning video, “The Land of NDA, a Fairy Tale” can be viewed on the Notre Dame Academy YouTube page at https://youtu.be/EAdVN35zbW4 and more information and a list of winners can be access by visiting Viddy Awards – Honoring Video Excellence in a Digital World