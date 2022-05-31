KENMORE — Mount St. Mary Academy celebrated their commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 21. During the ceremony, MSM awarded its most prestigious honor to a deserving senior, Faith MacKinnon.

Faith MacKinnon

The Mount Saint Mary Academy Award is the highest award given each year to a graduating senior, who, in the opinion of the administration, faculty and her peers, possesses the qualities that are so important here at MSM. Those qualities include service to our school community and to others; the Christian spirit of love, tolerance, loyalty and cooperation; and deep respect for all members of the Mount St. Mary family. The recipient is someone who cares about others and regularly puts their needs ahead of her own.

MacKinnon has been one of the most seen students at MSM, due to her heavy involvement in clubs and events. MacKinnon is an outgoing and enthusiastic student who has a love for life. She balances challenging academic coursework with her extensive involvement in music and theater. She has held many titles throughout her high school career, including co-executive president of Student Council, president of MSM Band, student director of the MSM Theater Department, editor of the school newspaper, and artistic president of the St. Joseph’s Swing Choir, just to name a few. MacKinnon has so much compassion for others and goes out of her way to be a helping hand. She is the biggest cheerleader for everyone in the Mount community. MacKinnon was awarded the Principal’s Leadership Award, the Rebecca Kittleson Memorial Award at a ceremony earlier in the month at Mount St. Mary.

MacKinnon is going on to Mercyherst University where she will study Biology and Public Health.