LANCASTER — Glenn Olejniczak has been named principal of St. Mary’s Elementary School. Olejniczak has 15 years of experience in education. He has taught many subjects including English, religion, social studies and Spanish. He also brings experience as an assistant principal and principal.

Principal Glenn Olejniczak

Olejniczak has been serving as interim principal at St. Mary’s Elementary since February. In this role, he has shown strong leadership skills and has exemplified the values the St. Mary’s community holds dear, including providing excellence in Catholic Education and being a visible example of the Gospel. His dedication to the safety and well-being of St. Mary’s students is commendable.

As the school year draws to a close, the St. Mary’s community expresses its gratitude for Olejniczak’s contributions to the school and looks forward to the upcoming year.

Learn more about St. Mary’s Elementary at smeschool.com.