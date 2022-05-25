LOADING

Mercy Hospital seeking volunteers including patient experience ambassadors and ER helpers

wnycatholic May 25, 2022
Mercy Hospital of Buffalo is seeking new volunteers to serve as patient experience ambassadors who can help make a patient’s hospital stay brighter through friendly visitation and non-clinical assistance, and emergency room helpers who can provide vital, non-clinical assistance for staff. Other open volunteer positions include lobby greeters/escorts and eucharistic ministers.

For more information, please contact Heide Cornell, Catholic Health director of Volunteer Services, at 716-447-6188 or email at hcornell@chsbuffalo.org

