Mercy Hospital of Buffalo is seeking new volunteers to serve as patient experience ambassadors who can help make a patient’s hospital stay brighter through friendly visitation and non-clinical assistance, and emergency room helpers who can provide vital, non-clinical assistance for staff. Other open volunteer positions include lobby greeters/escorts and eucharistic ministers.

For more information, please contact Heide Cornell, Catholic Health director of Volunteer Services, at 716-447-6188 or email at hcornell@chsbuffalo.org.