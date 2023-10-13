Mercy Hospital of Buffalo has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Hospitals list as a High Performing Hospital in Heart Bypass Surgery, Stroke and Heart Attack Care.

“This national recognition signals to our patients and community that they are receiving some of the highest rated cardiac and stroke care in the nation,” said Mercy Hospital President Marty Boryszak. “This rating is also a reflection of the quality care our providers at the Mercy Hospital Heart Center and Comprehensive Stroke Center teams deliver on a daily basis.”

According to U.S. News & World Report, which evaluated more than 4,300 hospitals nationwide in 21 common procedures and conditions, an overall “high performing rating” indicates a hospital was significantly better than the national average in a given procedure or condition – and only 10 percent to 20 percent of the evaluated hospitals received a high performing hospital rating. The sources of data included Medicare administrative claims and other data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the American Hospital Association, clinical registry data, external certifications, and post-discharge inpatient surveys.

“These ratings are a testament to our team’s extraordinary commitment to providing the highest-level of patient care and safety,” said Boryszak. “We are proud of our physicians, nurses and support staff who continue to shine every day and whose dedication to our patients has helped us earn this distinguished achievement.”

The U. S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Procedure and Condition ratings are based on criteria such as patient survival and safety data, the number of times a given procedure is performed, infection rates, and readmission rates.

The rankings are produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.