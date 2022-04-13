Catholic Health is hosting a couple special Facebook Live Way to Wellness events on knee pain and stroke awareness this month.

“A Joint Effort: How Surgery & Therapy Shape Recovery,” will take place on Tuesday, April 19, from Noon-1 p.m., featuring Dr. John Karpie from Trinity Medical Orthopaedics, Dr. Michael Ostempowski from Excelsior Orthopaedics, and Diane Brennan, senior physical therapist from the Sisters Metabolic Center for Wellness.

Tune in as Dr. Karpie, Dr. Ostempowski, and Brennan broadcast live from the 36th floor of Seneca One Tower to talk about knee pain and joint replacement. They’ll discuss diagnosing and treating knee pain, from conservative approaches to the latest advancements in knee replacement surgery, including injections and preventative treatment, pre- and post-operative physical therapy, what to expect with new advances in knee replacement technology, and more. They’ll also answer your knee replacement questions live.

In preparation for National Stroke Awareness Month in May, Catholic Health is hosting “Inside the Dish: Food for Thought,” on Wednesday, April 27, from 10-11 a.m., featuring Lee Guterman, MD, Ph.D., medical director of Neuroscience Services at Catholic Health and Endovascular Neurosurgeon at the Mercy Hospital Comprehensive Stroke Center; and celebrity chef Darian Bryan.

Tune in as Dr. Guterman and Chef Darian broadcast live from The Plating Society, a boutique kitchen in Buffalo’s Larkin District. Dr. Guterman will talk about common neurological conditions, signs and symptoms of a stroke, how critical minutes are when identifying and treating a stroke, and answer your neurology questions live. Chef Darian, who has worked in some of the area’s finest restaurants, catered for NFL stars, and most recently was featured on the Food Network program “Chopped,” will guide you through the preparation of three delicious recipes with ingredients that boost brain health.

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/catholichealth to receive a notification when it’s time to join. Questions for all guests can be sent in advance through the event listing at chsbuffalo.org/events or submit it via chat during the event.