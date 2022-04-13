LOADING

Type to search

Health Specials Uncategorized

Catholic Health Facebook Live Way to Wellness event series presents programs on joint health and stroke awareness

wnycatholic April 13, 2022
Share

Catholic Health is hosting a couple special Facebook Live Way to Wellness events on knee pain and stroke awareness this month.

“A Joint Effort: How Surgery & Therapy Shape Recovery,” will take place on Tuesday, April 19, from Noon-1 p.m., featuring Dr. John Karpie from Trinity Medical Orthopaedics, Dr. Michael Ostempowski from Excelsior Orthopaedics, and Diane Brennan, senior physical therapist from the Sisters Metabolic Center for Wellness.

Tune in as Dr. Karpie, Dr. Ostempowski, and Brennan broadcast live from the 36th floor of Seneca One Tower to talk about knee pain and joint replacement. They’ll discuss diagnosing and treating knee pain, from conservative approaches to the latest advancements in knee replacement surgery, including injections and preventative treatment, pre- and post-operative physical therapy, what to expect with new advances in knee replacement technology, and more. They’ll also answer your knee replacement questions live.

In preparation for National Stroke Awareness Month in May, Catholic Health is hosting “Inside the Dish: Food for Thought,” on Wednesday, April 27, from 10-11 a.m., featuring Lee Guterman, MD, Ph.D., medical director of Neuroscience Services at Catholic Health and Endovascular Neurosurgeon at the Mercy Hospital Comprehensive Stroke Center; and celebrity chef Darian Bryan.

Tune in as Dr. Guterman and Chef Darian broadcast live from The Plating Society, a boutique kitchen in Buffalo’s Larkin District. Dr. Guterman will talk about common neurological conditions, signs and symptoms of a stroke, how critical minutes are when identifying and treating a stroke, and answer your neurology questions live. Chef Darian, who has worked in some of the area’s finest restaurants, catered for NFL stars, and most recently was featured on the Food Network program “Chopped,” will guide you through the preparation of three delicious recipes with ingredients that boost brain health.

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/catholichealth to receive a notification when it’s time to join. Questions for all guests can be sent in advance through the event listing at chsbuffalo.org/events or submit it via chat during the event.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Mercy Hospital dedicates new ER pediatric rooms
wnycatholic April 2, 2022
Bishop Fisher makes Power 250 list by Business First
Patrick J. Buechi March 19, 2022
Bishop recognizes hard work of medical community at White Mass
Patrick J. Buechi February 14, 2022
Mount St. Mary’s opens new helipad
Patrick J. Buechi December 20, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Mercy Hospital dedicates new ER pediatric rooms
Bishop Fisher makes Power 250 list by Business First
Bishop recognizes hard work of medical community at White Mass
Mount St. Mary’s opens new helipad
@Western New York Catholic 2020