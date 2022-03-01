LOADING

Ash Wednesday declared day of fasting and prayer for peace in Ukraine

wnycatholic March 1, 2022
young girl protesting against war in ukraine

Special Collection to benefit Eastern European countries including Ukraine

With Pope Francis declaring Ash Wednesday as a day of fasting and prayer for peace in the Ukraine, Bishop Michael W. Fisher – along with Catholic bishops throughout the United States – have asked all parishes to conduct a second collection at Ash Wednesday Masses for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe.

On the weekend of Feb. 5-6, diocesan parishes participated in the second collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe and the Catholic League for Religious Assistance to Poland. The Church in the Ukraine, as part of Eastern Europe, received support through the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ national collection.

This special second collection tomorrow, and if necessary, this coming weekend March 5 & 6 is in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Bishop Fisher will celebrate Mass and distribute ashes at St. Joseph Cathedral at 12:10 p.m. on Ash Wednesday.

