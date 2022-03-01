The Adult Faith Formation Committee of Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo is pleased to announce that a Taizé Prayer Service for Lent will be held on Sunday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the church located at 1029 Delaware Ave. Friends, family and neighbors are invited to attend this ecumenical prayer service.

In our very busy world, and especially during the holiday season, it can be difficult to set aside time to be quiet and be present to the Lord. We invite you to spend 60 minutes in an evening of meditative prayer. The practice of Taizé Prayer was begun in Taizé, the Burgundy region of France, during World War II.

The prayer service is characterized by repetitive, mantra-like songs (such as “Jesus, Remember Me”), prayerful silence, and short scriptural readings. These elements guide the focus of the prayer in a candle-lit environment.

Free, off-street parking is available in the school parking lot of Catholic Academy of West Buffalo located at 1069 Delaware Ave. The parking lot can be entered at Delaware and Lexington Avenues.

The Lenten Taizé Prayer Service is one of many programs that are being offered at Blessed Sacrament Church in 2021-2022. The parish had started a series in March of 2020 called Church on Fire: Stay With Us! Two weeks after it started, Church on Fire had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, starting in September 2021, Blessed Sacrament Church-Buffalo is once again producing the Church on Fire series. The 2021-2022 series will feature an expanded format of lectures, concerts, events and services that will provide ten months of programming, appealing to a variety of ages, genders, ethnicities, and spiritualities. The parish is opening its doors to all: long-time parishioners, new parishioners, curious non-parishioners, and community friends and neighbors.