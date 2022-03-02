The Diocese of Buffalo will be participating in a parish survey about discipleship conducted by the Catholic Leadership Institute. Information will be used to design a process to support the parishes and care for priests during the Road to Renewal.

All parishioners are asked to participate in a 10-15 minute survey online.The survey can be accessed through an online link/ https://www.catholicleaders.org/buffalodmi from March 2-April 4. You will be asked to reflect on your own spiritual growth and enable you to provide feedback on your parish’s efforts to help you and others to grow in the faith. Questions concern people’s current involvement in the Church, feelings towards their parish community, and areas that need growth in their parishes. All responses will be confidential and the parish will only receive information about the community as a whole.

The Road to Renewal team encourages everyone to participate. This information will be invaluable to the various ministries of the diocese at large and individual parish families as they plan for the future and strive to be the best disciples we can be. Results will be shared this spring/summer.

Paper copies of the survey will be available at all parishes to pick up after Mass. Completed paper surveys should be dropped off at the parish from which they were obtained.

The Renewal team appreciates participation in this important project.