Canisius High School has earned accreditation by the New York State Association of Independent Schools, Canisius High School President Father David S. Ciancimino, SJ, announced.

NYSAIS deemed that Canisius fulfilled the accreditation requirements for an independent school following an in-depth self-study that included an exhaustive internal and external examination of all aspects of the school community. This is the first time Canisius has earned NYSAIS accreditation.

“Canisius High School goes through rigorous and regular evaluation processes to ensure we remain at the forefront of secondary education in New York state,” said Ciancimino. “We continue to be deeply committed to our Jesuit and Catholic mission while being evaluated and endorsed by the top outside agencies in New York State and beyond.”

NYSAIS Executive Director Dr. Mark W. Lauria said, “The rigorous accreditation process that each NYSAIS school undergoes represents a significant commitment of time and energy allowing the school and NYSAIS to thoroughly examine all facets of the school as part of the continuous improvement that is needed to best serve students and their families. Canisius High School is to be commended for their participation in this important process of self-improvement.”

Canisius is also accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools and the New York State Department of Education, and is a member of the National Catholic Education Association and Jesuit Schools Network. The NYSAIS accreditation process verifies that Canisius complies with all requirements of the New York State Board of Regents.

The NYSAIS self-study examined all aspects of the school life, including mission and culture, governance, educational program, student and student services, finance and school operations, parents, faculty and non-teaching personnel, community relations, and communications.

Canisius was recommended for accreditation by the NYSAIS Commission on Accreditation and subsequently approved by the NYSAIS Board of Trustees.

The New York State Association of Independent Schools was founded in 1947 by 11 schools and has grown to over 195 member schools and organizations incorporated in the State of New York.

The New York State Association of Independent Schools is authorized by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York, “to evaluate and accredit nursery schools, kindergartens, elementary and secondary schools operating within the State of New York and, as concerns New York corporations with branches in other states and countries, to evaluate and accredit those consistent with the laws, rules and regulations of host states and countries.”

NYSAIS is also a member of the International Council Advancing Independent School Accreditation, which includes 20 regional, state and international accrediting agencies. Through ICAISA, the NYSAIS accreditation process is recognized across the United States and throughout the world.

The NYSAIS mission states: The New York State Association of Independent Schools promotes the independence, well-being, and public understanding of, and respect for, New York Independent Schools and serves as an accrediting body charter by the New York State Board of Regents.

For information about the NYSAIS accreditation process, see nysais.org.