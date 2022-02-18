LOADING

Diocese to hold second Virtual Youth Conference

wnycatholic February 18, 2022
The Virtual Diocesan Youth Conference is returning this year with the theme “Through Him, With Him, In Him.” National speaker and musician Steve Angrisano will serve as keynote speaker for the evening program. Some may recognize Angrisano from his two appearances at Diocesan Youth Convention.

The Saturday, March 5 event begins at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral where organizers will open a time capsule created at the 50th Diocesan Youth Convention held in 2002. So, arrive early to witness this historic moment.

Mass with Bishop Michael W. Fisher will follow at 4:30 p.m. “He is so excited to be with our young people that he will join our youth emcees for part of the evening program at Immaculate Conception too,” said Denise York, director of youth Ministry for Immaculate Conception Parish in East Aurora. All are welcome to join at the cathedral for Mass.

The evening program is from 7-8:30 p.m., Zoom-casted from Immaculate Conception. Youth groups may gather at their parishes to participate as a group or individually from their own homes. One online breakout room will be included. 

The conference is held to respond to the needs of high school-aged young people, empower them, help them grow in their faith and encourage their participation in our Church. Jesus commissioned all of us to, “Go and make disciples” (Matthew 28:19). This event is a response to Jesus’ commission.


The theme, “Through Him, With Him, In Him,” was the result of two virtual planning meetings with youth and adults. “As we thought about rebuilding our lives, ministries and our diocese, the young people decided to focus on our source of strength – the Eucharist,” said York. “We referenced the United States Bishop’s document “The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church” during our planning meetings.” A pdf of the document can be found here:  https://www.usccb.org/resources/mystery-eucharist-life-church. More information and log-in links may be found at www.icyouthea.org.
If you have questions, you may contact Denise York at youth@icchurchea.org or 716-652-6400.

