Canisius College has successfully petitioned the New York State Education Department Board of Regents for university designation. The transition will take place during summer 2023 alongside the rollout of the first strategic plan for the university. In August, ahead of the start of the fall semester, Canisius will unveil a refreshed branding initiative to introduce the school’s new identity.

“This achievement reflects the work of so many at Canisius to expand our academic programs and provide greater opportunities for students to access our transformative education,” said Canisius President Steve K. Stoute. “We’re pleased that our name will more closely reflect how we view ourselves – as a comprehensive university with a breadth of excellent academic programs. I am grateful to all of our dedicated faculty and staff whose hard work made this possible.”

Canisius currently offers 36 master’s degrees and advanced certificates, including highly ranked programs in business administration, education and more. Canisius’ robust portfolio of graduate programs exceeds the threshold set by NYSED’s definition of a university.

Canisius’ application for university status reflects the institution’s commitment to academic innovation that meets societal needs and makes a Canisius education more accessible to all students.

“As excited as we are to share this news, we know this is just the beginning of a new chapter in Canisius’ 153-year history,” Stoute said. “The designation as a university is simultaneously a reflection of what this institution has achieved, a responsibility to continue to impact students and communities, as well as an opportunity to reimagine what Canisius must be in the future. This designation will empower us to chart a new path for Canisius while staying faithful to our Jesuit values, reinvigorating our identity, and growing our influence in our city, our state and around the world.”

“I am thrilled to welcome the incoming first-year class this fall,” Stoute added, “the first class to start their academic career at Canisius University.”Canisius was founded in 1870 in Buffalo and is one of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the U.S. Consistently ranked among the top institutions in the Northeast, Canisius offers undergraduate, graduate and pre-professional programs distinguished by close student-faculty collaboration, mentoring and an emphasis on ethical, purpose-driven leadership.