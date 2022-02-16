The Foundation for Inclusive Catholic Education is hosting the 2022 Inclusive Teacher of the Year awards at Banchetti by Rizzo’s on Saturday, March 26.

Julie Hennigan (in back), shares her joy of receiving the 2021 Inclusive Teacher of the Year Award with student Maria Schultz and Wendy Colello from Our Lady of Victory School. (Photo courtesy of FICE)

Each year at their annual Taking Flight Fundraiser, the Foundation for Inclusive Catholic Education recognizes and honors Inclusive Teachers of the Year, who go above and beyond to educate children with disabilities alongside their typical peers. Nominations are due March 4.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, across the world, students, teachers, and parents struggled to maintain routines, social and emotional health, and ensure academic success. Catholic schools, however, were able to tackle these challenges because of their faith commitment, strong sense of community, and individualized instruction. Now more than ever we want to recognize our teachers who help all of God’s children experience the spiritual and academic richness of a Catholic education in an inclusive environment, even during a pandemic. Nominations can be made by parents, faculty or administrators.

After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, this year’s Taking Flight Breakfast will be in person at Banchetti by Rizzo’s, 550 North French Road, from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26. The award ceremony will take place following the breakfast and basket raffle.

To obtain a nomination form or additional information to purchase tickets for the Taking Flight Breakfast please visit www.ficebuffalo.org or contact 716-536-3887.