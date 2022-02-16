LANCASTER — Four Roman Catholic parishes – Our Lady of Pompeii and St. Mary of the Assumption in Lancaster, and St. Martha and Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Depew – will co-sponsor a Lenten Parish Mission entitled Living Lent on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The mission, presented by Catholic theologian and best-selling author Dr. Edward Sri, will be held at St. Martha Church, 10 French Road, Depew.

Dr. Edward Sri

Sri is an internationally known speaker who presents to tens of thousands of people a year. He and Curtis Martin co-founded FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students), where Sri currently serves as senior vice president of Apostolic Outreach. Sri also hosts the podcast “All Things Catholic” and leads annual pilgrimages to Rome and the Holy Land.

Sri will give two talks each night: “Into His Likeness” and “Walking with Mary” on Tuesday, March 15, and “Vibrant Faith” and “Biblical Walk Through the Mass” on Wednesday, March 16.

There is no charge to attend the Lenten Parish Mission, and preregistration is not necessary. Free-will donations will be accepted to help the sponsoring parishes offset program costs.

For more information, call the parish office at St. Martha Church at 716-684-6342 or visit one of the parish websites: olpparish.com, stmarysonthehill.org, stmarthadepew.org or blessedmotherteresaparishdepew.org.