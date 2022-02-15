ST. BONAVENTURE — For the seventh year in a row, a St. Bonaventure University student has been selected for a prestigious Carnegie-Knight News21 fellowship.

Hannah Roesch

Senior Hannah Roesch, a senior journalism major in the university’s Jandoli School of Communication, will join other top journalism students from across the country this summer to report and produce in-depth, multimedia projects for major media outlets.

“Hannah Roesch represents the very best of the Jandoli School and I am confident she will make important contributions to the News21 project,” said Aaron Chimbel, dean of the Jandoli School. “She is a dynamic young journalist with the passion and drive to make the world a better place through thoughtful journalism.”

Roesch is thrilled to participate in the summer reporting initiative, which is headquartered at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. Having dipped her toe in a variety of reporting mediums, she is eager to expand her research and investigative journalism skills and looks forward to connecting with students and mentors from different backgrounds.

The topic for this year’s project is policing and criminal justice.

Roesch has reported for Tapinto Greater Olean and The Bona Venture newspaper, contributed to PolitiFactNY, and interned as a radio personality on campus radio station WSBU-88.3 FM. She has gained a lot of experience in feature and advocacy stories, and is looking forward to the deep dive into one topic for News21.

Roesch has been selected as the 2022 Mary A. Hamilton Woman of Promise, an award chosen by Jandoli School faculty. She is a member of Kappa Tau Alpha National Journalism Honors Society and assisted fellow students as a supplemental instructor for Introduction to Statistics.

This semester, News21 students are participating in a spring seminar, followed by the 10-week summer fellowship that begins May 31.Roesch gushes when she talks about the academic opportunities, guidance and mentors she’s received at St. Bonaventure. She switched her major to journalism her sophomore year.

“Three years ago I walked into the Murphy Building not knowing anything, now I’m walking out with a fellowship from a well-known national news outlet,” she said.

“For me, the Jandoli School is also a family, (where) faculty and staff give students so much support and guidance,” Roesch said. “There is that uplifting sense of community.”

Roesch, of Syracuse, is a graduate of Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School.