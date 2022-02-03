LOADING

St. Christopher School goes for gold for CSW

wnycatholic February 3, 2022
St. Christopher School celebrated Catholic Schools Week and the upcoming Olympics with the same gusto. 

With a theme of “Go For the Gold,” each of the classrooms decorated their classrooms based upon a country of their choice. The opening ceremony took place on Monday, led with a prayer and a welcome by a couple of eighth graders, followed by a seventh grader who shared some fun facts about the Olympics. Then all the students joined in a torch lighting ceremony by passing the torch up through the grade levels.  

Social Studies teacher JoAnn Ensminger organized the ceremony.

“The excitement in the gym was palpable,” said Principal Denise Cronyn, who officially opened Catholic Schools Week at the Tonawanda elementary school.

