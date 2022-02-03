Elizabeth Cavacos, the new U.S. History, Economics, Government teacher and Freshman basketball coach at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, has created a fun way to learn about U.S. History. She has asked her students to take photos of themselves in places that they have visited. She then is putting them on a map of the United States.

“As a U.S. teacher I think it is extremely important for Americans to take advantage of everything our country has to offer. We have so many amazing cities, landmarks and natural features that should be on everyone’s bucket list. I also want my students to be able to visualize the wide reach that the Timon community has. I’ve been blown away by the sprawling connections of this school ever since I was hired here. I thought that combining that with U.S. history and geography would be fun!”

She is asking Timon alumni to join in the fun! Send photos of you in your Timon gear, to show our students that there are Tigers from coast to coast.

International submissions are also welcome.

Send your photos to: alumninews@bishoptimon