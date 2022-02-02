LOADING

OLBS School receives grant from West Herr Hyundai

Joe Martone February 2, 2022
West Herr Auto Group presented a $1,000 donation to Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament School in honor of Catholic Schools Week.

Officials at the Depew elementary school used the donation to create activities during Catholic Schools Week including rental of several games including mini golf, giant Jenga, giant Connect 4 and a Football Toss. Also scheduled, thanks to the donation, is a visit from Nickle City Reptiles & Exotics who will bring in their rare and unusual animals for an educational presentation to the OLBS school community.

Frank Comisso, general manager of West Herr Hyundai, brother of an OLBS school pre-K teacher and son of a school volunteer, coordinated the donation for Catholic Schools Week.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher and Dr. Tim Uhl (left), superintendent for Catholic Education, visit Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament School in Depew. OLBS received a gifts of $1,000 from West Herr of Buffalo. (photo by Joe Martone)

Bishop Michael W. Fisher and Schools Superintendent Tim Uhl, Ph.D., toured the school on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

