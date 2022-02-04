LOADING

Type to search

Education

CTK School enjoys party before the storm

wnycatholic February 4, 2022
Share

SNYDER — Christ the King School was able to party it up for Catholic Schools Week before Buffalo’s latest snow storm hit. 

Students at Christ the King School in Snyder enjoy a glow party thanks to Apex Leadership Co. (Photo courtesy of Christ the King School)

On Feb. 3, the elementary school held a glow party and leadership event. All the kids from prekindergarten through eighth grade took part in fitness moves that were sponsored by donations. What made this better than gym class were the glow sticks and black lights used. 

The event was used to raise money for a new roof for the school’s gymnasium. 

Christ the King faculty worked with Apex Leadership Co., a locally owned company that provides a two-week interactive school leadership program that encourages development of leadership habits and good character, combined with a fitness-focused event fundraiser that helps schools raise much needed funds to make the event fun for all the students. 

The glow party, also known as an Apex Remix Event, is a high energy, celebratory fitness event held at the end of the two-week program. Students get to have a ton of fun and be active. Students will be challenged to complete up to 36 fitness moves to fun upbeat music. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Tonawanda helps Guatemala with Yuda
Patrick J. Buechi February 4, 2022
close up shot of a gold medal on a black surface
St. Christopher School goes for gold for CSW
wnycatholic February 3, 2022
History teacher has unique way of teaching Timon Tigers
wnycatholic February 3, 2022
OLBS School receives grant from West Herr Hyundai
Joe Martone February 2, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Tonawanda helps Guatemala with Yuda
close up shot of a gold medal on a black surface
St. Christopher School goes for gold for CSW
History teacher has unique way of teaching Timon Tigers
OLBS School receives grant from West Herr Hyundai
@Western New York Catholic 2020