The Diocese of Buffalo will host two special days to mark the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision to legalize abortion.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Pro-Vita Mass will be held at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo beginning at 4:30 p.m. During the Mass, the diocesan Office of Pro-Life Ministries will present the annual Pro-Vita Awards. These awards are intended to recognize people who have labored tirelessly for the pro-life cause and to give them strength, encouragement and support.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, St. Gregory the Great Parish in Williamsville will hold a Youth Rally, March and Mass for Life beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the parish Ministry Center. The Respect Life rally will consist of dynamic pro-life speakers interspersed with contemporary Christian music to energize the youth for the march and public witness of the rosary. At 4:15, a March for Life with rosary prayer will take place along Maple Avenue. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will celebrate a youth Mass at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will follow.

All are welcome to attend. Parental oversight is requested to help with safety. Face coverings will be required. Please dress appropriately as the march outside will take place regardless of the weather. Groups are encouraged to make appropriate signs for the event.

Priests are invited to concelebrate the Mass in diocesan vestments, and deacons are invited to vest for the Mass in diocesan dalmatic or alb and stole.

Pope Francis reminds us, “In all its phases and at any age, human life is always sacred.”

Please RSVP for seating purposes by Saturday, Jan. 15, using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/YouthMassforLife