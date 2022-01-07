WASHINGTON — Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, Illinois, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace issued the following statement in response to world powers’ pledge to prevent nuclear weapons spread. His full statement follows:

Bishop David J. Malloy



“On Jan. 3, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) issued a joint statement that is an important acclamation of the need to prevent nuclear war and avoid arms races. This principled statement affirms ‘a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought’ and stresses the importance of abiding by non-proliferation agreements and commitments.



“Unfortunately, the Tenth Review Conference of the Treaty of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons that was to commence Jan. 4 was once again postponed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the world continues to mediate the physical, social and economic impacts of the pandemic, conflicts and calls to arms have not ceased. In my letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken in September, I expressed our hope that these critical negotiations will be soon advanced as we draw upon the prophetic wisdom of Pope Francis in Fratelli Tutti that reminds us, ‘international peace and stability cannot be based on a false sense of security, on the threat of mutual destruction or total annihilation.’



“I invite all Americans to continue in prayer and support of our leaders to advance the critical goals of disarmament.”

