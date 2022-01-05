Ascension Press will release “The Real Presence” written by Claudia Cangilla McAdam and illustrated by Gina Capaldi this month. The 32-page children’s book tells of two cousins who live in Jesus’ time and argue about everything. They want Jesus to judge which of their families’ crops is better – grain or grapes. When they find themselves in the Upper Room at the Last Supper with gifts of their harvests for Jesus, they discover something more important than their presents.

The book explains the origin of the Eucharist, with the children realizing the work of their hands had become the body and blood of Jesus. While not very deep in theology, the book could make a good introduction to the Eucharist for young children.

The hardback book sells for $11.95. More information can be found at www.ClaudiaMcAdam.com and ascensionpress.com.