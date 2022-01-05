LOADING

Timon to remember lost alumni at memorial Mass

wnycatholic January 5, 2022
Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School will host an Alumni Memorial Mass to remember in prayer all deceased Timon alumni – especially those who have died in the last year. 

The Timon Community will gather on Friday, Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Road in South Buffalo. Timon music director Laura Lawless is organizing the choir and musicians. 

For those who are unable to attend in person Timon will be offering a livestream presentation at www.stthomasbuffalo.com/live-stream. If you know of an alumnus who should be added to the prayer list, please email Lysa Elis at elis@bishoptimon.com. Click here for current list.

Please contact Lysa Elis at 716-826-3610, ext. 246 with any questions.

 

