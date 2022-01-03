Due to the Covid pandemic, there will not be a diocesan trip to Washington, D.C., for the March for Life this year. Instead the Office of Pastoral Ministries will host two Masses with Bishop Michael W. Fisher.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Pro-Vita Mass will be held at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo beginning at 4:30 p.m.

During the Mass, the diocesan Office of Pro-Life Ministries will present the annual Pro-Vita Awards. These awards are intended to recognize people who have labored tirelessly for the pro-life cause and to give them strength, encouragement and support.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, Bishop Fisher will celebrate a Youth Mass at St. Gregory the Great Parish in Williamsville at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will follow Mass.

St. Leo the Great Parish invites all to a Prayer Vigil for Life at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, outside the Amherst church to recognize the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision to legalize abortion.

Pope Francis reminds us, “In all its phases and at any age, human life is always sacred.“ Let us pray together for a respect for life and for the support of those in difficult situations.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend all events.