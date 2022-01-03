Bishop Michael W. Fisher has granted faculties to Father Gregory J. Semeniuk, CM, effective Jan. 2. Father Semeniuk will serve in Campus Ministry at Niagara University and he will reside at the Vincentian Residence on campus.

Father Bernard Confer, OP, former chaplain to the Dominican monastery, has been reassigned outside the diocese effective Dec. 27, 2021.

Deacon Miguel Santos, a permanent deacon of the Diocese of Buffalo, will also assist the Rochester Diocese in 2022 by serving as the chaplain of the Groveland Correctional Facility in Sonyea.

The Mercedarian Fathers have reassigned Father Matthew Phelan, OdeM to ministry outside the Buffalo Diocese effective Jan. 7. He has been serving as the pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in LeRoy and St. Brigid Parish in Bergen. The Mercedarians have requested faculties for Father Scottston F. Brentwood, OdeM, whom they are proposing as the replacement for Father Phelan as the pastor of Our Lady of Mercy and St. Brigid. This is effective Jan. 7.

The Franciscan Fathers have informed us that Father Stephen D. Mimnaugh, OFM, will spend sabbatical time at St. Bonaventure University from Jan. 17, until the provincial chapter of the Franciscans in 2023. He will assist in various areas of the university and will also be available to assist in neighboring parishes.