Ministry

MLK Mass to be held Jan. 16

wnycatholic December 31, 2021
The annual diocesan Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mass will be held Jan. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Parish on 317 LeRoy Ave., in Buffalo.

The main celebrant will be Bishop Michael W. Fisher, with Milwaukee pastor Father Fred Alexander, OCD, serving as guest homilist.

The Martin Luther King and Lenhard Scholarship awardees will be announced following Mass. Scholarship applications are due Jan. 3. A theme basket raffle to raise scholarship funds will also be held after Mass. Theme basket donations will excepted until Jan. 12. Call 716-847-2212 for more details.

Due to Covid regulations, an e-ticket is required for admittance. They will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call 716-847-2212 by Jan. 12 to order. Provide full name and email address. The Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Blessed-Trinity-RC-Church-175671532473241/ and be available on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/BlessedTrinityChurch to watch at a later time.

