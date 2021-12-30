WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced they will eliminate the safety requirement of in-person dispensing in the Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy for the chemical abortion drug mifepristone. The FDA’s action clears a path for the drug to be dispensed by clinics, medical offices and hospitals through the use of online pharmacies or drug delivery services.

In response, Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, issued the following statement:

“Every life is sacred: the lives of mothers and the lives of the unborn. Not only does this decision further the tragic taking of unborn lives but it does little to care for the well-being of women in need. Far from the accompaniment that women in crisis pregnancies deserve, this decision would leave women alone in the midst of trauma, often without any medical attention or follow up care.

“One of the essential tasks of governments is to safeguard the health and well-being of citizens. As such, the FDA ought to act to protect the lives and health of mothers and children, rather than merely succumbing to the abortion industry’s pressure to loosen safety standards.

“I call on leaders of every level of government to stand with women in need by promoting policies that recognize the value and human dignity of both mother and child, rather than further promoting the devastating tragedy of abortion.”