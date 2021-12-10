LOADING

O’Hara upperclass receive class rings

wnycatholic December 10, 2021
Among the students and parents who attended the Cardinal O’Hara High School class ring ceremony are (from left,) Michael and Brandy Lakeman and their daughter Marissa, a senior, and Rachel and Leonard Smith with their son Nolan, a junior. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

TONAWANDA Members of the junior and senior classes at Cardinal O’Hara High School received their class rings at a special liturgy and celebration on Dec. 7 in the school’s Performing Arts Center. Members of the senior class were invited to receive their rings this year as last year’s ceremony was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The evening began with a Mass at 6 p.m. celebrated by Father Paul Bossi, who blessed the rings including the ring belonging to Principal Mary Holzerland, who graduated from O’Hara in 1970.Following the liturgy, the principal presented the rings to members of the class. If students chose, an heirloom piece of jewelry, ring or rosary was also blessed.

