Ascension Parish in Batavia will hold two events to celebrate the newly renovated and restored church.

On Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., Ascension Parish will gather to offer a solemn evening of prayer in the presence of the relics of the saints, asking for intercession for the world and in particular this evening for the people of God, who are the Church as they prepare to enter into their newly renovated house of worship. This will take place at Slomba Hall, 17 Sumner St.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m., a Mass of Thanksgiving and the dedication of a new altar will be celebrated by Bishop Michael W. Fisher along with Father David R. Glassmire, pastor, and the priests of the Genesee/Wyoming Vicariate. This will take place at 135 Swan St.

The cornerstone on the current church was blessed by the Bishop Joseph A. Burke, DD on July 11, 1954, and the church was dedicated by Bishop Burke on Dec. 12, 1954. Father Glassmire directed the renovation/restoration project through the generous giving of his parishioners to the Upon This Rock Campaign sponsored by the Diocese of Buffalo. Almost 67 years to the day, the parish will gather with the bishop of Buffalo to celebrate another auspicious milestone in the life of Ascension Parish and the City of Batavia.

Whenever a new or newly renovated church is dedicated or an altar is consecrated, the faithful gather to pray with the saints to ask their intercession and for their blessing. St. Stanislaus Kostka, St. Maximillian Kolbe and Blessed Mary Angela Truszkowska will be enshrined in the Ascension reliquary, resting alongside St. Padre Pio, St. Frances Xavier Cabrini and St. Maria Goretti. These saints will be transferred to the church and placed under the altar solemnly and for all times for public veneration and prayer.