Father James F. Hassett, a retired priest who had served the Diocese of Buffalo for 48 years, died Oct. 16, 2023.

Born June 21, 1948, in Buffalo, the son of Francis and Grace (Seymour) Hassett attended St. Andrew School in Kenmore, and the Diocesan Preparatory Seminary in Buffalo. He went on to attend St. John Vianney Seminary and Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora where he earned his master of divinity degree.

Bishop Edward D. Head ordained him on Oct. 18, 1975, at Ascension Church in North Tonawanda.

Father Hassett’s assignments include serving as parochial vicar at Ascension, Our Lady of Pompeii in Lancaster, St. Mary in Batavia, St. Peter in Lewiston, and St. Francis of Assisi in Tonawanda. In September 1995, he received his first pastorate at St. Patrick in Barker and St. Charles Borromeo in Olcott.

In 2008, he was given the additional responsibility of pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Lyndonville. He oversaw the merger of St. Patrick and St. Joseph into Our Lady of Mercy Parish.

He retired in 2017.

Father Hassett also served as chaplain to the Madonna Council Knights of Columbus in North Tonawanda, and faithful friar of the Trinity Assembly.

He is survived by his sister, Judith Ann Russell.

The family will receive friends at the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home 2670 Main St., Newfane, on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4-7 p.m.

On Friday, Oct. 20, Father Hassett will lie in repose from 10-11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1726 Quaker Road, Barker. A funeral Mass will follow. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.