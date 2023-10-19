LOADING

Sister Justine returns with more ‘Saint Tales’

Michael Mroziak October 19, 2023
She’s back! We’re pleased to announce the start of Season 2 of “Sister Justine’s Saint Tales,” our original youth-oriented audio play series. Be sure to visit our official Soundcloud site for 10 new episodes, a new one released each week.

Listen here to learn about St. Thomas Aquinas.

