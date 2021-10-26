Father Richard Blazejewski

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following announcements and appointments:

Father Richard W. Blazejewski, pastor of St. Isidore Parish in Perry and Silver Springs, will retire effective Oct. 29. He will continue to reside at his private residence in Perry.

Father Michael LaMarca

Father Michael P. LaMarca will succeed Father Blazejewski as parish administrator of St. Isidore Parish. Father LaMarca will remain as pastor of St. Michael Parish in Warsaw, thus linking the two parishes.

Father F. Patrick Melfi

Father Mariusz Sierhart has been transferred from Our Lady of Peace in Salamanca, where he has served as administrator, to St. John the Baptist in Kenmore where he will serve as parochial vicar. This will be effective Oct. 29, for a term of three years. Father F. Patrick Melfi will serve as the temporary administrator of Our Lady of Peace, Salamanca, in addition to his responsibilities as pastor in Ellicottville and Franklinville.

Father James Kirkpatrick has been reappointed as pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in North Tonawanda. This reappointment was effective Oct. 5, for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment.