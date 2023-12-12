Father James Kirkpatrick says a prayer over a fire at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Niagara Falls. Parishioners from Family #35 used the fire to light votive candles to take back to their parishes. (Photos courtesy of Family #35)

Members of the six pillar committees from Family #35 in the city of Niagara Falls, gathered in prayer and song on Saturday, Dec. 2 to begin the new liturgical year in unity, cooperation, peace and joy.

In the context of a short prayer service, Father James Kirkpatrick, pastor, lit and blessed a fire at the St. Leo worship site in front of the parish center. Participants listened to the words of the prophet Isaiah, inviting all to rely on the Lord for his strength and comfort during this time of transition. The reading was followed by the praying of Psalm 46, which states, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. There is a river whose streams make glad the city of God, the holy place where the Most High dwells. God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.”

Following the psalm Father Kirkpatrick shared some words of invitation to move forward in grace united as one family. Then, representatives from each of the five parish communities lit a large votive candle to take back to their parishes from which each Advent wreath would be lit. When the prayer service concluded, all enjoyed fellowship with one another over coffee and cookies.

Family #35 in Niagara Falls began the new liturgical year as a prayerful community at St. Leo worship site of St. Vincent de Paul Parish. (Photos courtesy of Family #35)

As the season of Advent began, each parish community lit their Advent wreath from the votive candle. The light shared with all the parishes came from a common fire. Through this celebration all were reminded of our common faith in Jesus Christ, called to trust in the process and invited to strengthen family ties. It was a great way to start the Advent journey.