Sister Janet Finley, OSF, passed away Dec. 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in Allegany.

She was born March 5, 1934, in Moline, Illinois, daughter of Wilfred and Eleanor Brubaker Finley of Miami.

She entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany congregation on Aug. 22, 1955. Then was received into the congregation on Aug. 15, 1956; and professed her final vows on Aug. 16, 1963. Committed to Franciscan charism, Sister Janet lived for 68 years as a devoted member of the Allegany Franciscan Sisters sharing her life in community and ministry.

Sister Janet attended elementary and middle school in Oak Park and Chicago, Illinois, then graduated from Corpus Christi Senior High School in Miami. She attended St. Elizabeth Teachers College, Allegany; Barry University, Miami Shores, Florida; and Villa Maria College, Buffalo, graduating from St. Bonaventure University with a bachelor of science degree in education with a minor in history.

Her graduate studies included attendance at the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida; Our Lady of the Elms, Chicopee, Massachusetts; and Boston College, where she graduated with a master of arts degree in education and administration.

Many years of Sister Janet’s ministry were spent educating students in congregational schools in Florida and Georgia. She served as principal in Lakeland, St. Petersburg and Lake Worth, Florida; and was superior at St. Joseph’s Convent, Lakeland. Following her career in education, Sister Janet was a pastoral assistant at St. Luke’s Parish in Lake Worth.

Sister Janet retired in 2013 and resided at St. Elizabeth Convent, Tampa, Fla., until 2020 when she was warmly welcomed home to St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany.

Sister Janet is survived by a sister, Joyce Finley Ostendorf, and a brother, Edward Finley.

She is predeceased by her parents, a sister, Sharon Finley Kush; and cousins, Sister Teresa Reinken, DC, and Sister Suzanne Finley, BVM.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 9, in the chapel at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. Burial followed in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.