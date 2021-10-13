Bishop Michael W. Fisher has appointed Father Todd M. Remick to the additional responsibility as temporary parish administrator of Holy Apostles Parish and St. James Parish in Jamestown, effective Sept. 25. Father Dennis Mende had been pastor of those parishes at the time of his death last month.

Father Remick has been serving as pastor of St. Mary of Lourdes in Bemus Point since 2009. Before that, he served as parochial vicar of St. John the Baptist in Kenmore. Father Remick was ordained in 2006.