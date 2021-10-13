LOADING

Type to search

Clergy Assignments

Father Remick named temporary administrator in Jamestown

wnycatholic October 13, 2021
Share

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has appointed Father Todd M. Remick to the additional responsibility as temporary parish administrator of Holy Apostles Parish and St. James Parish in Jamestown, effective Sept. 25. Father Dennis Mende had been pastor of those parishes at the time of his death last month.

Father Remick has been serving as pastor of St. Mary of Lourdes in Bemus Point since 2009. Before that, he served as parochial vicar of St. John the Baptist in Kenmore. Father Remick was ordained in 2006.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020