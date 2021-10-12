A group of St. Mary’s seniors pose outside a beautiful mural at the Mother Teresa Home after a hard day’s work of cleaning up the grounds as part of their annual Day of Caring. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary High School.)

St. Mary’s High School seniors Don McCormick, Sam Knospe, and Santi Martin clean up the grounds of the Mother Teresa Home as part of the Lancaster school’s Day of Caring. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s High School.)

LANCASTER — St. Mary’s High School has introduced a senior portfolio as part of its curriculum. Each subject has a requirement that needs to be fulfilled prior to graduation. For the fourth year in a row, the requirement for all religion classes is to participate in a class-wide Day of Caring on Oct. 7. The senior class was split into four groups, each of which will go to one of four locations: Teacher’s Desk, Mother Teresa Home, Our Lady of Pompeii or Harvest House Retreat Center to volunteer and serve these organizations in whatever ways are needed for the day.

St. Mary’s makes these days of service staples on the school calendar, for both faculty and students alike. “There are so many great organizations in Buffalo that serve some type of population in need or serve a deserving cause,” said Head of School Kevin Kelleher. “We have a platform to work with these organizations that are so vital to our community and show our kids they can make a difference. That’s the power of learning through experiences in and out of the classroom.”