Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following appointments:

Father Daniel Serbicki

Father Daniel Serbicki, currently the pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Corfu and East Pembroke, has been asked to take on the additional responsibility of serving as the pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Alden. He had been serving as administrator for the parish for the past few months. This will be effective on Sept. 25, for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment. Father Serbicki will reside in Alden.

Father Patrick Soczyk

Father Patryk G. Sobczyk, who has been serving as parochial vicar at St. Gabriel Parish, will become the parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist, Alden, and St. Maximilian Kolbe, Corfu and East Pembroke on Sept. 25. This appointment is for three years or until a subsequent appointment.