LOADING

Type to search

Clergy Assignments

St. John the Baptist in Alden gets new pastor and parochial vicar

wnycatholic September 22, 2021
Share

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following appointments:

Father Daniel Serbicki

Father Daniel Serbicki, currently the pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Corfu and East Pembroke, has been asked to take on the additional responsibility of serving as the pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Alden. He had been serving as administrator for the parish for the past few months. This will be effective on Sept. 25, for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment. Father Serbicki will reside in Alden.

Father Patrick Soczyk

Father Patryk G. Sobczyk, who has been serving as parochial vicar at St. Gabriel Parish, will become the parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist, Alden, and St. Maximilian Kolbe, Corfu and East Pembroke on Sept. 25. This appointment is for three years or until a subsequent appointment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Bishop appoints new parochial vicars, administrators and a pastor
wnycatholic June 16, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Bishop appoints new parochial vicars, administrators and a pastor
@Western New York Catholic 2020