Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School begins the celebration of their 75th anniversary by rebooting the famous Timon Dances.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Live music from local bands and food from four local restaurants will be offered from 6-11 p.m. at the school gym, 601 McKinley Parkway.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we want to invite our friends, family and community to join us for a reboot of our famous Timon Dances. Come listen to music, eat great local food, have a few drinks, and dance,” reads the invitation.

Timon is helping the local community by inviting local restaurants to sell their specialty food to recoup losses incurred by Covid shut downs. Treats from Brick Oven Bistro, Cookies & Cream, Imperial Pizza, and Marinaro’s Larkin Tavern will be available. Beverage and food tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

Music acts include Timon’s own Nathan “Elvis” Pittorf performing the hits of Elvis and Buddy Holly, Dave Fortini and After Affect will be joined by Charlie Hamilton, and The Strictly Hip.

Timon will also unveil the trophy for the Battle of the Badges. All law enforcement and fire personnel are invited to join and celebrate the success of the Battle of the Badges Campaign. A last-minute donation caused a tie. So, both team names will appear on the trophy for the 2020-2021 battle. Total dollars raised for Bishop Timon equaled $18,784.02

Raffles and other surprises will take place during the evening for all to enjoy.

$25 pre-sale admission includes one free drink.

