Bishop Michael Fisher has made the following assignments to the priests ordained June 5.

Father Charles E. Johnson Jr. will serve as parochial vicar at St. Amelia Parish, Tonawanda. Father Michael J. Johnson will serve as parochial vicar at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Orchard Park. Father Ryan Keating was named parochial vicar at St. Mary Parish, Swormville. Father Daniel R. Ulmer has been appointed parochial vicar at SS. Peter & Paul Parish, Hamburg. All these three-year assignments will begin June 21.

Also, Rev. Mr. Joseph W. Tokasz will serve his diaconal year at St. Brendan on the Lake Parish in Newfane, Wilson, and Olcott. This was effective June 1.

Father Daniel Serbicki

Father Michael K. Brown will begin serving as pastor of St. Christopher Parish in Tonawanda on June 30. Father Brown has been serving as pastor of Resurrection Parish in Cheektowaga since 2018.

Father Daniel Serbicki, pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Corfu and East Pembroke, will assume the additional responsibility of temporary parish administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish in Alden. This was effective May 21.

Father Patrick O’Keefe

Father Patrick T. O’Keefe is now the full-time chaplain at Kenmore Mercy Hospital with residence at St. Andrew Parish, Kenmore. Father O’Keefe has been serving as the parochial vicar at SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Hamburg.

Father John Gaglione is now serving at temporary parish administrator of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish in Orchard Park. Father Jay McGinnis is serving the same position at SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Williamsville.

Also of note, Very Rev. Stephen M. Grozio, CM, Provincial Superior of the Vincentians, has informed the diocese of two eventual changes to the Vincentian community at Niagara University. Father Vincent J. O’Malley has been assigned to a new work in the province and will leave the Buffalo Diocese Sept. 1. Father Michael J. Carroll, CM, will serve in sacramental ministry at Niagara University and also be the director of Our Lady of Angels Association. This will be effective Aug. 15.