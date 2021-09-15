Catholic Health’s long-term care facilities have been ranked in the top tiers of best performing facilities in New York state, as measured by the State Department of Health’s Nursing Home Quality Initiative, an annual quality and performance evaluation project to improve the quality of care for residents in Medicaid–certified nursing facilities across the state.



Father Baker Manor, Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV, and McAuley Residence were listed on the health department’s NHQI list as having achieved the first quintile, while Catherine Labouré Health Care Center was in the second quintile. Facilities are ranked into quintiles based on their overall scores. Quintile one represents the top-performing facilities, while quintile five represents the lowest-performing.



In the report, the New York State Department of Health evaluated nearly 600 facilities based on quality indicators such as pressure ulcers, influenza vaccine rates among employees and residents, falls, infections, pain levels and medications, among others.



“This is a significant achievement for all of our long-term care facilities, for which our entire staff should be proud of,” said Tom Gleason, senior vice president of Catholic Health’s Home & Community-Based Care division. “This designation validates all of the hard work our team puts into making our long-term facilities special for our residents.”



He urges families and caregivers in search of long-term care for their loved ones to become educated and do their research. For more information on the Nursing Home Quality Initiative, please visit https://www.health.ny.gov/health_care/medicaid/redesign/nursing_home_quality_initiative.htm.